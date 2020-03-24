Sudden rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The weather in Delhi took a sudden turn on Tuesday as rain lashed several areas in the city.

The weather was sunny in the morning. However, as the day progressed, dark clouds hovered in the sky and the heavens opened up.

The national capital has been witnessing on and off rains in this month.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershower in the national capital.

Also, the IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light rain and strong winds for the coming days with maximum and minimum temperature ranging between 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celcius, respectively. (ANI)

