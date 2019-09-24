A local of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, Haqeem Manzoor. Photo/ANI
'Suddenly the chairs, ceiling lamps started shaking, tremors were pretty hard'

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Tremors from the 6.3 Richter scale earthquake that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) Border region on Tuesday was felt across parts of northern India, including Delhi, NCR and Punjab.
"I was waiting at the bus stand and felt the tremors. All the items in the nearby shop tumbled to the ground. People ran out of their buildings. It was very scary and there was confusion. Fortunately, there were no major damages and casualties," said Haqeem Manzoor, a local in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the tremors of the earthquake were felt in Himachal Pradesh too.
Director of IMD, Shimla, Manmohan Singh told ANI, "People here felt the tremors of an earthquake. The epicentre of the earthquake was Pakistan-India border, Jammu and Kashmir region. The magnitude of the quake was 6.3 on the Richter scale. Due to high magnitude, tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh too."
Ashima from Amritsar shared her experience: "There was sudden shaking of the tables, ceiling lamps and the tremors were pretty hard. However, everybody kept calm and the situation was under control.
"Jammu is very prone to earthquakes but this time it was very hard. We keep experiencing small tremors here but this time it was a little different. Suddenly chairs started shaking and it continued for some time" said Thaku Sunny Singh from Jammu.
"The epicentre of the earthquake was Pakistan-India border, Jammu and Kashmir region. Even we felt the tremors here in the office. Tremors were felt across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," said JL Gautam, Director Operation, National Center for Seismology from Delhi.
"I don't think that the quake has caused any damage in Delhi but there are several villages with poor constructions, which might get damaged. We can't predict the aftershocks right now," he added. (ANI)

