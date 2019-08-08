Sudha Bharadwaj gets 4 days bail for attending father's last rites

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Bhima-Koregaon accused Sudha Bharadwaj was on Thursday granted four-day bail for attending the last rites of her father in Bengaluru.

The court allowed her four days considering the travel time to Bengaluru.

During her four days on bail, she will be accompanied by plain-clothed security personnel provided by jail authorities.

Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to bear all travel expenses incurred for Bharadwaj and the team escorting her.

Bharadwaj was among five activists, including Varvara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha, who were detained on August 28 from various cities for their alleged involvement in the Elgaar Parishad event. (ANI)

