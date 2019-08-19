IPS officer Sarangi appointed as Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): In a major reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, 1990 batch IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi was on Monday appointed as the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The present Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty of IPS batch 1988 has been appointed the Additional Director General (ADG) of Prisons and Director Correctional Service, Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement by the state government, 37 other officers of IPS and Odisha Police Services (OPS) have also been reshuffled by the Patnaik government.

IPS officer PS Ranpise has been appointed Inspector General (IG) of Police, Vigilance Department, while Amitabh Thakur has been appointed IG of Police, Operations.

Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi has been appointed IG of Police, Personnel while NB Bharathi has been appointed as the IG of Police, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC). (ANI)