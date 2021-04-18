Sufficient availability of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 18 (ANI): There is sufficient availability of medical oxygen in Goa, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday, adding that the state infrastructure is equipped to handle the rising COVID-19 cases.

"Reviewed the arrangements at South Goa District Hospital with the team of Doctors and District Collector. There is sufficient availability of medical oxygen and our infrastructure is equipped to handle the demands due to rising cases of COVID-19," Sawant tweeted.

He further informed that the state had received 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



"We have already administered over 2.3 lakh doses in Goa. I thank the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to Goa in the fight against COVID-19," he said, adding that the state government was working to ensure that the eligible citizens who form 50 per cent of the state's population are vaccinated.

As many as 951 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Goa in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

There are now 7,052 active cases in the state. (ANI)

