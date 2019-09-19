Suggested election for Cong president citing uncertainty that had gripped party: Tharoor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): I had suggested elections for the post of Congress president citing the uncertainty that had gripped the party, stated Congress Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday at an event here.

"My argument was in the context of the great uncertainty that had gripped the party. When Rahul Gandhi resigned, he neither wanted himself in the process and nor anyone from his family and asked us to choose a president. I stated that if you want to elect a president then it is better to conduct an election," Tharoor said.

"Announce the elections and in that, whoever is ready to take this responsibility should stand in the election and then let our party workers decide who will win," Tharoor added.

The Congress MP further stated that he had suggested that the electoral college for the elections should consist of Pradesh Congress Committee in order to widen the pool of electors.

Citing the recent example of Conservative Party leadership elections, Tharoor stated that a similar arrangement can have positive effects for the party and energize the party workers.

"I also suggested that similar to the lines of recent elections for the leadership in the Conservative party which generated great curiosity in the general public, we should conduct the elections. It will definitely stimulate and energize the party workers throughout the country. It will also raise interest in the general public," Tharoor stated.

After months of uncertainty over the next Congress President after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim chief of the party ni August by the Congress Working Committee. (ANI)

