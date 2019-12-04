Suggestions on Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 invited

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred 'The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019' as introduced in the Rajya Sabha to the Standing Committee on Information Technology for examination and report.

The Committee under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Dr Shashi Tharoor has decided to invite memoranda containing views, suggestions from the public in general and experts, stakeholders, organisations, according to an official statement.

Those desirous of submitting written memoranda or suggestions to the Committee can mail two copies thereof either in English or in Hindi at comit@sansad.nic.in within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement, added the statement.

"The memoranda/suggestions submitted to the Committee would form part of the records of the Committee and would be treated as 'confidential' and enjoy privileges of the Committee," it said. (ANI)

