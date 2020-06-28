Suicide, domestic violence cases surged during lockdown in Ludhiana: Police

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): A hike is witnessed in suicide and domestic violence cases in Ludhiana during the lockdown with 100 cases of suicide and 1500 domestic violence complaints registered during the period, said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhil Chaudhary.

"Suicide and domestic violence cases have increased during lockdown in Ludhiana,Punjab. 60 suicide cases and 850 complaints of domestic violence were reported before lockdown this year. During lockdown,100 cases of suicide and 1500 domestic complaints have been registered," said DCP Akhil Chaudhary.

"Preliminary probe suggests that depression, unemployment and financial problems are some of the reasons behind suicides. It has also been seen that suicidal tendency is increasing among people between 30-40 age group," he added.

On the other hand, Dr Nidhi Agarwal assistant professor of clinical psychologist department, CMC Hospital told ANI that some COVID-19 patients are going through tough times while undergoing treatment or quarantine process.

"COVID-19 patients are undergoing trauma and there caregivers are also under a lot of pressure. For example if a person is in quarantine at home, neighbours pass comments," said Dr Nidhi.

" The mental health of a COVID-19 patient and his family members is being compromised amid the current situation. Symptoms of people having OCD have also been increased," she added.

There has been a rise in the number of domestic violence cases, Dr. Nidhi informed.

"Now that people do not go out, they are staying in a close space which might result in arguments with other family members, further escalating to conflicts and domestic violence," she said. (ANI)

