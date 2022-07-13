Suicide over dowry, caste harrassment: Kerala Police arrest three including husband

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Police arrested three people including the husband of a Dalit woman who allegedly died by suicide over dowry and caste harassment.

Police arrested Sumesh, who surrendered before the probe officials on Tuesday. The other two arrested in the case are Ramani, mother of Sumesh and Maneesha, sister-in-law of Sumesh who lives in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam.

Sangeetha was found hanging on June 1.



According to Ernakulam Central Police, her relatives alleged she had committed suicide because of the dowry harassment and humiliation for her caste by her in-laws.

Sumesh and Sangeetha got married in April 2020. Sangeetha belonged to the Dalit community while Sumesh was from the Ezhava community (OBC category).

Two weeks after the marriage, Sumesh and his relatives allegedly started harassing her demanding dowry.

According to the police, "Prima facie we found out that she was given separate plate and glass for use. She was not allowed to sit in a chair while watching television since her parents failed to give her dowry. Later, she was thrown out of the house by Sumesh."

The couple, natives of the Thrissur district, lived in a rental house in Kochi. (ANI)

