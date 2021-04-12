Sujata Mondal's remarks on Dalits represents TMC's mindset, says BJP's Sunita Duggal

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan who had termed Dalits "beggars by nature" and said her remarks represented her party's mindset.

"Whatever TMC candidate Sujata Mondal said about SC is unfortunate for a democracy. This represents her party's mindset," Duggal told ANI.

The BJP MP also lauded the Election Commission (EC) for its poll management in West Bengal. "TMC has always resorted to violence. They are well trained in using violence to influence elections. This time, the EC has managed polls there quite remarkably," she added.



She further said that every act of violence towards a BJP worker will be given justice when the BJP comes to power.

There has been an intense tussle for power in West Bengal between the TMC, the BJP and the Sanjukta Morcha - a coalition between the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

This came ahead of the fifth phase of the eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 17. The last phase will culminate on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Speaking about the ongoing farmers' protest over the three agricultural laws, Duggal said, "Whether the stubbornness is on part of farmers or the government, it hurts only the common citizen. When the government is ready to find a middle-path solution, the farmers should also come forward keeping in mind the interest of the public."

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

