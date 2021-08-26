Sukbhir Badal takes dig over fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress, targets Amarinder Singh

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday took a dig at the ruling Congress in Punjab over fresh turmoil in the party and said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu "were fighting with each other".

He said the Chief Minister had done "nothing for Punjab" and people were describing him as "useless chief minister".

He also referred to remarks of AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Rawat who had said that party leaders want to go to the polls to be held early next year "with a clear roadmap".

"They (Congress leaders) are remembering road map with only six months left for elections," Badal said.

Some Punjab Congress leaders, who are unhappy with the manner of working of the Chief Minister, met Rawat on Wednesday.

Answering a query, Badal said that SAD was fighting for the people of the state. "People of Punjab have faith that there is only one party of Punjabis and that is Shiromani Akali Dal and it talks of Punjab and fights for the state," he said.

Badal also said that three farm laws will not be implemented in the state under a government formed by his party.

He said that steps should be taken for the evacuation of "our brothers and sisters" from Afghanistan and those who have returned to the country should be provided financial security.

The SAD leader said that the Citizenship Amendment Act should not be based on religion but on "humanitarian grounds". He said that there are people of other faith too among those who are facing terrorism or are feeling threatened in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.



Badal also hailed party's victory in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) election. SAD won 27 of 46 seats in the election.(ANI)