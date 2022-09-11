Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Delhi police postpone actor Jacqueline Fernandez's questioning scheduled for tomorrow on her request

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police will issue another summon to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez after she requested to postpone the questioning scheduled on Monday.

Delhi Police has summoned her to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

A senior police officer has confirmed to ANI that Jacqueline has communicated to Delhi police via email that due to prior commitments, she won't be able to join the investigation on September 12.

The officer added that Jacqueline was summoned to join the investigation on September 12 at the EOW office at Mandir Marg around 11 am.

"Now, we will issue a fresh summon to Jacqueline to join the investigation in the case. The dates of fresh summon will be decided soon," the officer added.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet into the money laundering cases that involve Sukesh. ED chargesheet stated that Jacqueline knew about Sukesh involvement in criminal cases. Still, she chose to overlook his criminal past and despite of that she got indulged in financial transactions with him.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India and abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail. (ANI)