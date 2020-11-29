Sukhbir Badal accuses Khattar of maligning agitating farmers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of "maligning and insulting" farmers protesting against three farm laws and said the party formed a three-member panel to coordinate with like-minded political parties to support farmers' agitation.

In tweets, Badal accused Khattar of seeking to "defame the farmers and their agitation".

"SAD strongly condemns Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's statement terming our peasants who are agitating against the AntiFarmerLaws as Khalistanis. This is a conspiracy to defame the farmers and their agitation to pave the way for its repression with brutal force," Badal said.

Khattar, while talking to the media on Saturday, was asked about "Khalistani elements" in the farmers' protest.

"We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowd. We have some reports about it but will be disclosed once they are concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar said.



Badal said Khattar shouldn't "malign and insult" the peasantry who made India self-sufficient and continues to fill its food coffers.

"He should withdraw his statement immediately and tell the Centre to talk to farmers and resolve their grievances instead of raising the 'Khalistan' bogey,'" Badal said.

He said SAD's Haryana unit will ensure langar and medical facilities for agitating farmers.

"A three-member SAD panel comprising S. Balwinder S Bhundar, Prof Prem S Chandumajra and S. Sikander Singh Maluka has been set up to coordinate with like-minded political parties to support farmers' agitation. Have directed district & circle Jathedars to work round the clock for success of the farmers movement," Badal said.

He said SAD leaders will also visit families of protesters on their way to Delhi.

"SGPC, DSGMC, who are already active, will further step up their efforts to help protesters," he said.

The farmers have embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the recently-enacted three farm laws. (ANI)

