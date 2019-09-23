Sukhbir Badal announces Manpreet Singh as SAD-BJP candidate for Dakha Assembly

Chandigarh [India], Sep 23 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced Manpreet Singh Ayali as the joint candidate of SAD-BJP alliance for upcoming bye-elections in Dakha assembly constituency in Punjab.

The elections are scheduled to be held on October 23.

Sharing details of the announcement, party spokesperson Daljit Singh stated that Ayali was also elected as legislator from Dakha assembly constituency on the SAD ticket in 2012.

"He transformed the face of his constituency by initiating a number of development projects aimed at providing the basic amenities to his electorates", the party spokesperson said.

Bye-elections to four assembly seats in Punjab is likely to witness a three-cornered clash among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the SAD-BJP alliance and the ruling Congress.

Bye-polls in all four assembly seats of the state are scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

