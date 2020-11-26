Sukhbir Badal condemns Haryana police action to stop farmers' march, says today is Punjab's 26/11

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned Haryana police action on farmers during their 'Chalo Delhi' march and said the battle for the rights of Punjab farmers cannot be throttled by using water cannons against them.

In tweets, Badal said "today is Punjab's 26/11" and accused both the central government and Haryana government of "repressing peaceful farmer movement".

"Today is Punjab's 26/11. We are witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest. Shiromani Akali Dal condemns the Haryana government and Centre for choosing to repress the peaceful farmer movement," he said.

"The battle for the rights of Punjab farmers cannot be throttled by using water cannons against them. Our resolve will only strengthen further," he added.



Earlier today, Haryana Police used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.

The protestors were marching towards Delhi against new farm laws which they believe will reduce their earnings and impact the minimum support price regime.

Police had also used water gas to disperse farmers following stone pelting.

Farmers had given a call for "Delhi Chalo" protest march to coincide with the Constitution Day.

The government has sought to allay the apprehensions of farmers saying that MSP will continue and that the new farm laws provide them opportunity to sell their produce anywhere. (ANI)

