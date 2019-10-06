'Sukhbir Badal misleading people on joint celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Sunday alleged that Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is misleading people on joint celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next month.

Bajwa, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister said, "Badal family wants to get its legitimacy restored by dominating over the Guru Nanak anniversary celebrations."

He also rejected the contention that 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated in Patna by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Bajwa said he had joined Guru Gobind Singh 350th anniversary celebrations at Patna and the function was organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The function was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, besides Nitish Kumar and stage conducted by then Punjabi University, Patiala vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh. The then SGPC president just presented the vote of thanks," Bajwa said.

"These facts are too well known to Sukhbir Singh Badal, who, accompanied by his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, sat among the Sangat in front of the stage. the compulsive liar that he is, Sukhbir is now purposely spreading the misinformation as the design of the Badal family is to seek rehabilitation after having been rejected by the people in the state and alienated due to Bargari sacrilege", he added.

He said the celebrations should be organised jointly by the SGPC and the Punjab government as proposed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

The 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 12. (ANI)

