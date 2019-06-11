Sukhbir Badal slams Capt Amarinder Singh for Fatehveer's death

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for his alleged apathy in monitoring the rescue operation for Fatehveer, the two-year-old toddler who died after falling in a borewell in Sangrur.

"Please clarify @capt_amarinder why you are holidaying in Himachal and tweeting after 4 days that you are monitoring #Fatehveer rescue operation. Why didn't you come down from hills and supervise the operation? Shame young boy's life endangered by your failure to call in civil and army experts," he tweeted.

Fatehveer Singh died on Tuesday morning after he was taken out of the borewell following an almost 109-hour-long rescue operation. He was brought to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here where doctors declared him brought dead.

The two-year-old boy fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on June 6 afternoon outside his house. In the joint operation, the NDRF and local administration dug a parallel pit to rescue the child.

There was not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on June 8, almost 40 hours after the incident.

The authorities kept a vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he was provided oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell.

The team was not able to provide him with any juices or food as his face was covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell.

Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but the attempt failed. (ANI)