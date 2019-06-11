SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Badal slams Capt Amarinder Singh for Fatehveer's death

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:46 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for his alleged apathy in monitoring the rescue operation for Fatehveer, the two-year-old toddler who died after falling in a borewell in Sangrur.
"Please clarify @capt_amarinder why you are holidaying in Himachal and tweeting after 4 days that you are monitoring #Fatehveer rescue operation. Why didn't you come down from hills and supervise the operation? Shame young boy's life endangered by your failure to call in civil and army experts," he tweeted.
Fatehveer Singh died on Tuesday morning after he was taken out of the borewell following an almost 109-hour-long rescue operation. He was brought to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here where doctors declared him brought dead.
The two-year-old boy fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on June 6 afternoon outside his house. In the joint operation, the NDRF and local administration dug a parallel pit to rescue the child.
There was not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on June 8, almost 40 hours after the incident.
The authorities kept a vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he was provided oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell.
The team was not able to provide him with any juices or food as his face was covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell.
Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but the attempt failed. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:43 IST

K'tka Govt orders probe into IMA Jewels after protestors throng...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Hours after many investors gathered to stage a protest in front of IMA Jewels store at Commercial street, following an audio clip allegedly posted by its founder-owner, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has ordered a probe into the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:39 IST

Rajasthan reels under heatwave conditions

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11 (ANI): Many parts of the state reeled under relentless heatwave conditions on Tuesday with Churu recording 46 degree Celsius temperature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:30 IST

Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultation with industry, trade...

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday started her pre-Budget consultations here with different stakeholder groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:19 IST

Govt to connect Madrasas to mainstream education

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Madrasas across India will be connected with mainstream education for the betterment of children studying in the Islamic seminaries, the central government announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:17 IST

Delhi: One held, Rs 5 lakh fake currency notes seized

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a man and recovered Rs 5 lakh Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in an operation to nab an international syndicate involved in FICN circulation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:07 IST

Bunkers continue to be elusive for villagers near LoC in J-K

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Cleaning the picture of his late family members, Soudaghar Mal, whose family was killed in a cross border shelling by Pakistan, reminisces that they might have survived had the bunkers been built before.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:51 IST

Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil meets Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) and son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Gowda met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:47 IST

BJP attacking culture of states, attempting to impose Hindi on...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of attacking political and social icons across the country and trying to impose Hindi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:41 IST

Tiwari attacks Kejriwal, says power cuts, water crisis gripping Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of failure to address the basic needs of Delhiites, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said power outages and acute water crisis were gripping the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Cyclone Vayu continues to move northwards; may intensify in next...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 11 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm 'Vayu', that is likely to hit Gujarat on June 13, continues to move in Northerly direction and will presumably intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours, India Meteorological Office (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:30 IST

Odisha: K Surya Rao resigns from Congress

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): Former Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party accusing it of "ignoring" him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:29 IST

His loss leaves a void that's impossible to fill: Sonia Gandhi...

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Read More
iocl