Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Amarinder Singh for deciding to celebrate Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Abohar (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the person who, the former asserted, is primarily responsible for orchestrating the Sikh massacre.

"Rajiv ordered the killings of our Sikh brothers and sisters. Her mother Indira Gandhi attacked our holiest place Shri Harmandir Sahib with tanks and mortars" Badal told the media persons.

He further accused Singh and other Congress leaders of rubbing salt on the wounds of Sikhs. The Congress party is set to celebrate Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary on a grand scale on August 20.

The leader also took a jibe at Singh for not visiting the flood-affected villages in Punjab.

"Amarinder did not spare time to visit the villages inundated by the floodwaters. It is his responsibility to monitor the rescue and relief operations himself as the people are going through a harrowing time due to damage to their crops and household items," he added. (ANI)

