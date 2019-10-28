Sukhbir Singh Sandhu takes over as chairman of NHAI

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Monday took over as chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to an official statement, he is an IAS officer of 1988 batch of Uttarakhand cadre and has held important positions in the Central government and state governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prior to his current assignment, Sandhu was Additional Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, where he looked after Technical Education.

He has vast experience in the field of state roads, infrastructure development, PPP projects, finance, urban development, environment, health and family welfare, tourism, revenue administration, rural development, power, new and renewable energy, information technology, industries and science and technology. (ANI)

