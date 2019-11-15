SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir urges PM to request Pak to remove passport clause to access Kartarpur corridor

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:17 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 15 : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request Pakistan to revise the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the countries and remove the clause which requires a passport to access Kartarpur corridor besides simplification of the documentation as well as verification process.
Badal, who has written to the PM on this issue, said lakhs of Sikh pilgrims wanted to visit Kartarpur Sahib but the cumbersome procedure coupled with the requirement of passports was coming in the way of their pilgrimage to the holy site.
"Instead of 5,000 pilgrims slated to visit Kartarpur Sahib, the figure is in few hundreds as a majority of devotees who want to go on the pilgrimage do not have passports. The devotees are demanding this clause be struck down," he said.
Badal said as per the MoU signed between Pakistan and India a passport was required to undertake the journey even though it was not being stamped and an entry/exit slip was being issued to all pilgrims. "A passport is also not needed because restricted access is being given to pilgrims confined to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib only," he said.
Badal said there were confusing signals from Pakistan also on this issue. "Though Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that a passport was not required for pilgrims, the military establishment has asserted that this is a pre-condition and only pilgrims with valid passports are being allowed to undertake the pilgrimage," he said.
The SAD president said he has received representations from pilgrims for removal of this condition.
"People from rural areas and especially the old feel making a passport is an unnecessary expenditure since they are not likely to use it for foreign travel. He said making a passport is also a time consuming and expensive proposition with an expenditure of nearly Rs 2000 per person.
"Since devotees are likely to travel as family units, this puts a heavy financial burden of Rs 10,000 per family as passport expenses along which coupled with service charge fee they will be saddled with expenses or nearly Rs 20,000 per family. Keeping these facts in mind I urge you to take up the issue with the Pakistan government so that the MoU between both the countries can be revised and the condition for the possession of a passport by a pilgrim is removed altogether," he said.

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:37 IST

BJP MLC says Telangana RTC workers suicide is 'state-sponsored murder'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday dubbed the deaths of striking TSRTC workers as "state-sponsored murder" and said the plight of the protestors will bring down the TRS government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:32 IST

Pramod Sawant greets press fraternity on National Press Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to the press fraternity on the National Press Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Delhi: 1 arrested from IGI airport with drones, 10K memory cards

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Customs officials on Friday arrested one passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered drones and 10,000 memory cards from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:28 IST

Odisha: Terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as accident appears to be...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After a row sparked in the Odisha Assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as an accident, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Friday said that it appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:27 IST

TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as "psycho", and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:24 IST

IIT Madras student's death is not suicide, says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The death of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef is not suicide and there are many questions around her demise, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:19 IST

7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:03 IST

IIT Madras suicide: Victim's father meets CM, urges proper probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras student who committed suicide, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:59 IST

Union Minister Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards during...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was shown black flags and placards that read 'Go back' allegedly by ruling TMC supporters when she went to visit people affected by cyclone Bulbul in Gosaba area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:58 IST

Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday to decide future course of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss the next course of action about the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Consumer expenditure survey not to be released due to `data...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The results of Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 will not be released in view of data quality issues, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday.

Read More
iocl