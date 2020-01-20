Sukhoi-30MKI fighter is equipped with 'special weapon' BrahMos missile: Air Chief Bhadauria

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft, equipped with 'special weapon' BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, was inducted at Thanjavur airbase on Monday.
"The decision to deploy the Su-30 MKI at Thanjavur was taken due to its strategic location. The SU-30 MKI inducted here is equipped with special weapon (BrahMos supersonic cruise missile)," said Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
The Air Chief said that the integration of BrahMos Missiles with the SU-30MKI fighter has been done "fully indigenously".
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles can hit targets at around 300 kilometres with precision.
"The integration of the air-launched version of the BrahMos missile with the SU-30MKI fighter has been done fully indigenously by BrahMos Aerospace, HAL and the Air Force," he added.
Besides Bhadauria, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy were present at the ceremony. (ANI)
