Sukhoi aircraft salutes Air Force chief in vertical Charlie maneuver at Hindon

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sukhoi 30MKI aircraft carried out vertical Charlie maneuver as an aerial salute to the Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Air Force Day on Sunday at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

"#AFDay19: As the Indian Air Force prepares to celebrate the 87th anniversary of its birth, the Air-warriors of IAF are getting ready for the ceremonial parade as part of celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan," IAF tweeted.

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

