Sukhvinder Sukhu has courtesy meeting with outgoing Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other Congress leaders on Saturday met the outgoing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Jairam Thakur said it was a courtesy call and he congratulated the Congress leader.

"It's a courtesy call. I congratulated him. We will work together to serve the people of Himachal," Jai Ram Thakur said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla and some other Congress leaders were also present during the courtesy meeting.

Sukhu said several Congress leaders will participate in the oath ceremony tomorrow.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, and several other Congress leaders will be participating in the oath-taking ceremony," he said.

Sukhu was on Saturday was selected as the chief minister of the state by the party high command. The newly-elected MLAs had earlier authorised the party leadership to take the decision.

Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election and said the party will fulfill its poll promises. He said the new government will "bring change".

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Sukhu said he and Mukesh Agnihotri, who will be made Deputy Chief Minister, will work as a team.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he said.

Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats. (ANI)