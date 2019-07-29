Sukma: Two Naxals killed in encounter

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Konta jungle of Sukma district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha said on Monday.

The bodies of those killed have been recovered by the police, Sinha told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

On June 23, a Naxal having a bounty of 1 lakh on his head, was killed by the DRG in Sukma district. Police had recovered a pistol and country-made gun from the spot of the encounter. (ANI)

