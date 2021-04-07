Sunal village in J-K's Udhampur seeks tourism infrastructure as people flock to see its peacocks

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): The local administration of Udhampur's Sunal village has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to provide adequate infrastructure for tourists flocking in to see peacocks.

It has also demanded an enclosure for Indian peafowls (peacocks) as their population has shown a dramatic rise in the forest area of the Udhampur district.

Mamta Ranai, Sarpanch Sunal Panchayat, said, "There are many peacocks in my panchayat. People feel very happy seeing peacocks spread their feathers. Peacocks do this, especially in the rainy season."



"Many people come here to see the peacocks. Since last six years the population of peacocks here has increased considerably," she further said.

"It is very beautiful to see peacocks spread their feathers. People far away from Sunal come here to see this. There is not even a proper place for tourists to sit and no enclosure for the peacocks," she said.

"We appeal to the district administration and government to set up an enclosure to protect the peacocks," she added. (ANI)

