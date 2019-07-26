Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday permitted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad between August 5 and October 2 to attend international events.

Rouse Avenue Court Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed Tharoor's plea to travel to the United States, Canada, Germany, the Maldives, the United Kingdom and South Korea between that period.

Tharoor is accused of abetting the alleged suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014 and is currently on bail.

While granting him bail, a Delhi court had directed him not to leave the country without prior permission.

"Tharoor shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and will not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules," the court had said.

The former Union minister has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as his official bungalow was being renovated.

The court has fixed August 20 and 22 for hearing arguments on the charges framed against the Thiruvananthapuram MP. (ANI)

