Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and his late wife Sunanda Pushkar (File photo)
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Defence seeks her last tweet be made part of charge sheet

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The counsel representing Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor accused in the murder case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, on Thursday sought that the tweet posted by the latter just before her demise be made a part of the charge sheet.
Asserting that the Delhi Police did not add Sunanda's tweets to the charge sheet, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told the Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex that according to her last tweet, her mental condition seemed normal.
"Till 16th (January) she was tweeting. Even on 17th morning, the last tweet was at 4:46 am. Delhi police have not filed the tweet as part of the charge sheet. On many social media platforms, details were, however, added," Pahwa said during the course of proceedings.
The senior advocate said that there is no record to ascertain the cause of Sunanda's death. He said that according to the charge sheet, it is neither homicide nor suicide.
A Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex was hearing the arguments on the framing of charges against Tharoor. The court has now slated the hearing in the matter for November 15.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.
Tharoor was later charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

