Sunderbani in JK to have 100-bed hospital

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A new 100-bed bed hospital in Sunderbani area of the district is expected to be ready for use by April next year and will help doctors provide better service to patients, many of whom come from far-flung areas.

The sub-district hospital in Sunderbani is already providing free medical facilities to under the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

Apart from electrocardiogram (ECG), X-rays, lab facilities, the hospital is well equipped to carry out surgeries.

"Now the locals do not have to travel to other cities for treatments. Medicines are also available free of cost. We have been implementing the medical schemes in Rajouri district," Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Manzoor Hussain told ANI.



He said a 100-bedded building is under construction and will be ready for inauguration by April next year. "It will help us provide better facilities," he said.

Dr Sonali Khajuria, who works in the hospital, said that they were facing some scarcity of space in accommodating various machines as construction work is underway but once the building is complete, the people will be able to avail facilities in a better manner.

A local resident said there is no cost of treatment in the hospital.

"The operations and medicines are free and all basic medical facilities are provided. This is a great help to us," he said. (ANI)

