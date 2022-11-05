Sundernagar locals confident of BJP's victory in Himachal Assembly polls

Sundernagar (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Sundernagar, Mandi on Saturday, people expressed their enthusiasm and stated that they were eager to see and listen to him.

A woman attending the rally said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh riding on the "Modi Wave".



"We are very happy that PM Narendra Modi is coming here. The whole of Sundernagar has been decorated for the rally and you can see how excited everyone here is. The Modi wave is present everywhere, and this time as well we will win riding on it," the woman said.

Another visitor said "This is Modiji's second rally in Sundernagar. Everyone including the Mahila Morcha, the youth, the children, everyone is very excited about the rally. Everyone has come to see Prime Minister Modi."



"People have come from far away. They are excited about the rally," said another man at the rally.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Dera in Punjab and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh will go in for voting on November 12 and the counting of the votes will take place on December 8.

Voting will be held for all 68 assembly seats in the state.

In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Congress and the BJP have been alternatively forming governments in the State for over three decades. (ANI)

