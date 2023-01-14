Sunil Ambekar launches new RSS website titled "Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra"

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sunil Ambekar on Saturday launched a new website of the Sangh in Delhi named 'Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra'.

"I hope this website will be useful for everyone. This website will prove to be useful in knowing about the union and national work," he told ANI.

He said that festivals are an important link for connecting all people across generations.



"They connect the whole country with society. They also serve to connect the past with the present. All the festivals play a positive role in society. With time, festivals are changing, and this is necessary. People have faith in all the festivals, and it also connects our new generation," he said.

He further said that we should think about giving good education and new technology to society.

"If a country fails to provide good education, it creates terror for itself. India will have to keep this in mind in the coming times that along with the family, we also care about the environment and employment," he further said.

Sunil Ambekar said that countries are facing different issues such as Corona, culture, or youth issues. (ANI)

