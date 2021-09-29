Sunil Jakhar slams Sidhu over resignation, says faith reposed by Congress leadership 'stands compromised'

Chandigarh [India], September 29 (ANI): Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab unit chief and said “what stands compromised was the faith reposed in him by the Congress leadership”.

Sidhu, a cricketer-turned-politician, caused a surprise with his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

"It’s just not cricket! What stands compromised in this entire ‘episode’ is the faith reposed in the (outgoing?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grandstanding can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament," Jakhar said in a tweet.

Sidhu had replaced Sunil Jhakhar as PCC chief.

A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Navjot Singh Sidhu, also stepped down from their posts on Tuesday.

Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress chief in July this year.

He made a tweet to announce his resignation.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

He did not elaborate on “compromise corner”.

The Congress in Punjab continues to face problems with only months left for assembly polls. (ANI)