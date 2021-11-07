Sunil Patil has no relations with NCP, have never seen him, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik denied knowing Sunil Patil, one of the accused in the drugs on cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

"I never met Sunil Patil before nor he is a National Congress party worker. Since yesterday a lot of photos have been going viral of Sunil Patil and Manish Bhanushali with different political leaders", said Nawab.

He also said that Patil is a fraud and is a player in Sameer Wankhade's private army.

"On October 6, when I held a press conference, Patil called me after two hours of the conference and said that he wants to provide more evidence in this particular case. I would him to come to Mumbai and talk face to face but he never came. He again called me during my second press conference, but there was again no sign of him.

Earlier today, Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Nawab Malik in the Bombay High Court.

Malik alleged that Fashion TV head Kashiff Khan forced Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the Cordelia Cruise ship party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers to the party.



"Kashiff Khan forced our minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers of our govt to the party. If Aslam Shaikh had gone there it would have been Udta Maharashtra after Udta Punjab," Malik said.

Malik has alleged that Aryan Khan did not purchase the ticket for the Cordelia Cruise ship party and claimed that NCB official Sameer Wankhede laid the trap for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son.

"Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there", he tweeted.

"A paper roll that was a brand of Fashion TV was seized in the case & it is being said the drug is consumed through that roll. Why was the owner not arrested? The owner of this brand is Kashiff Khan. He is a partner of Wankhede and was present at the party," he added.

Malik said that Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind and partner of NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom.

While addressing a press conference earlier today, Malik had alleged that there exists a connection between the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "We think there might have been some talks between Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders," Malik said.

"Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede met outside Oshiwara graveyard on October 7. Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. they were lucky that the CCTV cameras were not working so they were not caught in the footage, Malik said.

"Vijay Pagare told me, they were staying in the Lalit hotel for the last 7 months. Manish & Vilas Bhanushali, Sam D'Souza used to come there. Girls also used to come there, the drug was consumed there and money was also exchanged there," he said. (ANI)

