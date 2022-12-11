Sunil Sharma appointed political advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): After Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sunil Sharma was appointed as his political advisor, a government release informed on Sunday.

The release also informed that Dhanbir Thakur, a retired civil servant of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, on co-terminus effect.

The appointments have been made by the Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, with immediate effect, the release stated.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at 1.30 pm on Sunday at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

A loyalist of the Gandhi family, Sukhu (58) is a four-time MLA and former chief of Congress in the state.

He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)