Sunny Deol to attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol will be a part of the official 'jatha' that will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, according to Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan will open the route on the other side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

