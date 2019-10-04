Anand Kumar (File photo)
Anand Kumar (File photo)

Super 30's Anand Kumar to receive prestigious Mahaveer Award-2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Anand Kumar of Super 30 will be given the prestigious Mahaveer Award-2019 instituted by Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation for his contributions in the field of education.
Anand, who is currently in the news after the biopic on his life 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan was publicly applauded. The movie was a big hit at the box office.
He teaches 30 educationally bright yet underprivileged students into his coaching program each year - free of cost - giving them a shot at the prestigious, highly competitive, and daunting entry exam for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
"Is a great honour for me. Such awards further increase my responsibility to continue working for the students from the underprivileged sections of the society. I am really thankful to the selection committee for the award for finding me worthy of the honour," Anand said.
Sunil Anand Jain of the Mahaveer foundation said the selection of Anand Kumar was made due to his pioneering initiative, which has helped students from the poorest sections of the society successfully chase their IIT dream year after year.
Having himself faced poverty during his student days, Anand had a dream to pursue higher education in the prestigious Cambridge University and he also got selected, but due to financial constraints, he could not go there.
However, he turned the adversity into an opportunity to bring smiles on the faces of many other students like him. (ANI)

