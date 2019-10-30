Superbull 'Sartaj' star attraction at Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The 'Sadar Utsav Mela', an annual festival which showcases buffaloes from across India, was organised by the Yadav community in Hyderabad.

This festival has a procession in which buffaloes from across the country are garlanded and decorated and taken out through the streets of the city.

One of the star attractions of the festival was 'Sartaj' who was an instant hit with those attending the event. The price of the superbull, who weighs around 1,600 kilograms, is estimated to be in crores.

People including children from all across the state gathered in large numbers for the festival.

The Sadar Utsav Mela is believed to have started in the 1940s in Hyderabad and has been held here since. (ANI)

