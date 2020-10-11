Supermarket run by acid attack survivors opens in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): A supermarket, which will provide work to acid attack survivors, was inaugurated by BJP Leader Chitra Wagh in Bandra area of the city on Saturday.

The supermarket was opened with help of Saahas Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2016 by Daulat Bi Khan, who herself is an acid attack survivor. The NGO was started with a goal of empowering acid attack survivors.

Daulat Bi Khan said the move will help make acid-attack survivors self-dependent.



"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to raise any funds so we had organised a fundraiser. From the money raised, I thought why should a victim be dependent on anybody. During this pandemic, two things were selling - medicines and grocery. I decided to open a supermarket so that victims are not dependent on anyone," she told ANI.

Chitra Wagh said that it was a "very proud movement" for her. "This is no ordinary work they have done. It is extraordinary," she said.

"I think it is the first time in our country that acid attack survivors came together and raised funds to set up this supermarket. It sends a message to the entire country that despite the tragedies they faced, they are standing on their own feet," she added.

Mabiya, an acid attack survivor, said she was feeling very happy at the efforts made.

"We are the victims of acid attack and this supermarket is for us. I appeal to all to support us," she said. (ANI)

