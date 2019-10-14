Superstar Rajnikanth visits Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajnikanth visited the Swami Dayananda Ashram along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush and took part in the Ganga Aarti and other rituals here.



The superstar reached the Ashram on Sunday evening along with his daughter and stayed in the accommodation provided on the premises.



Rajnikanth, according to sources in the Ashram, is scheduled to depart on a visit to the Badrinath temple later today.



The authorities were unaware of his visit because it was undertaken for personal purposes.



The superstar, for spiritual purposes, had visited the Ashram in March last year too. He was then seen distributing money and serving food to the Sadhus here.



Rajnikanth is next scheduled to appear in 'Darbar' which is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss.



His next project, currently called Thalaivar 168 with director Siruthai Siva, financed by Sun Pictures, has also been announced. (ANI)

