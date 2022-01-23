Supertech signs agremment with Edifice Engineering for twin tower demolition

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Complying with the Supreme Court's order, Supertech signed an agreement with Edifice Engineering for the execution of demolition of twin tower and made an advance payment to the firm for mobilisation of men, materials and machines.

Also, the copy of the said demolition agreement duly signed by Supertech and Edifice Engineering has been submitted to the Authority.

According to Supertech spokesperson, for safe demolition of twin tower, the company has submitted requests for issuing of required NOC/Directions/Guidelines with intimation to the Noida authority to various departments such as 1. The District Magistrate Gautam Budhh Nagar 2. City Magistrate, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar 3. The Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar 4. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Gautam Buddh Nagar 5. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Gautam Buddh Nagar 6. The Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar 7. The Regional Officer, UP Pollution Control Board, Gautam Buddh Nagar 8. The General Manager, Gas Authority of India Limited, 14th floor, Jubilee Tower, B- 35 and 36, Sector 1, Noida 9. The Managing Director, UP Power Corporation Limited, Shakti Bhawan, 14 Ashok Marg, Lucknow 10. The Joint Chief Controller of Explosive, Central Circle Office, A Wing, 2nd floor Office, 63/4, Sanjay Place, Agra.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed real estate developer Supertech Ltd to execute a contract within a week with a company to demolish its twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant was told by the Noida authority that Edifice Engineering has been chosen to carry out the demolition of twin towers in consultation with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.



"The contract (with a demolishing agency) shall be executed no later within a period of one week from today," the Bench told counsel appearing for Supertech.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing on behalf of Supertech Ltd told the Bench that there are no objections to the agency, which has been finalised.

The apex court noted that the developer would be applying for all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) within a period of one week.

Notably, ED had initiated the process of money laundering investigation against Supertech and its chairman R K Arora in a case related to the alleged illegal construction of twin towers in Noida in collusion with corrupt Noida authority officials.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court ordered to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida. (ANI)

