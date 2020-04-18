Supplementary charge-sheet filed against Sharjeel Imam for seditious speech, abetting riots in Jamia

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A supplementary charge-sheet has been filed in Saket court against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for giving "seditious speech" and "abetting riots" in Jamia on December 15 last year, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

"In the case of FIR no. 242/19 PS New Friends Colony, Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence collected, sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity) were invoked in the case. In this case, the first charge-sheet was filed against the rioters arrested by the SIT led by Shri Rajesh Deo. A Supplementary charge-sheet in continuation of the earlier charge-sheet has now been filed in the court of MM Saket court," Delhi Police said.

According to police, riots broke out "in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the area of New Friends Colony and Jamia on December last year.

"The mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone-pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties. Cases of rioting, arson and damage to public properties were registered in both the police stations. Many policemen and public persons were injured in the riots," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

