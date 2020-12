Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Maharashtra government Finance Department's Supplementary Statement of Expenditure 2020-21 was tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature on Monday.



The state government also tabled Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state.

Shakti Bill is drafted on lines of Andhra's Disha Act. (ANI)