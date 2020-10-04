Supplier of inter-state illegal firearms, ammunition held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Narcotics Squad, South district has arrested a man involved in supplying of inter-state illegal firearms and ammunition near Mehrauli-Badarpur road here, police said on Sunday.





Five firearms, along with eight live cartridges, were seized from his possession.

After receiving input about supplier Ashok Kumar reaching MB Road, Shooting Range Road T Point near Tuglakabad Fort to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition to some active criminals, a trap was laid by the police in the night of 1-2 October, police said in a statement.

"At about 12:25 AM, one person came on foot along MB Road from Badarpur side and started waiting for someone near T Point of MB Road Shooting Range Road. The team took its position. After waiting for some time he left from there but the team managed to overpower and apprehended him," it added. (ANI)

