Support needed to conserve endangered Hargila, says biologist Purnima Devi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden and Aaranyak, a city-based NGO, have jointly attained a landmark achievement by successfully breeding a pair of endangered Hargila in the zoo artificially here.

Dr Purnima Devi Barman, a biologist who led the greater adjutant conservation project of Aaranyak, told ANI, "Greater adjutant stork is an endangered bird. We have been doing this experiment since 2017."

"For the first time, the greater adjutant stork has been artificially bred in an enclosure. We need more support to conserve endangered Hargila," she added.

Barman further claimed that they don't have any report that this endangered bird has bred in any zoo or any captivity.

The endangered Hargila is one of the rarest species of Storks out of twenty species of Storks in the world. (ANI)

