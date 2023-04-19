Support weaving community to transform their lives: Odisha CM Patnaik tells new recruits in govt department

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually welcomed over 30 newly recruited officers who joined the state Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, and said that they that have come through a fair and transparent process under the 5-T framework of governance.

As per an official statement, as many as 32 officers on Tuesday joined the Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department. While 26 of them joined as Inspectors of textiles, 6 have been recruited as auditors. An orientation was organized at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre for the new recruits,

"I hope as key players in the implementation of these schemes, you will actively support the weaving community in bringing about transformation in their lives," he said.

The statement said that the Chief Minister expected the new officers to work sincerely and dedicatedly with a true sense of commitment and contribute to the development of the state for the wellbeing of the weavers.

Speaking about the significance of the handloom sector, he said that Handloom is a vital sector in providing livelihood support for rural people and improving their economic status and that his government will make efforts to make the lives of weavers more comfortable, increase their income and bring smiles to their faces.



Highlighting the initiatives taken up by his government for the sector, he said that the Government has implemented many innovative schemes for the economic development of people engaged in this sector.

"Construction of work-shed cum houses, Boyan Jyoti Yojana, supply of improved looms and accessories, capacity building training and exposure visits of weavers to established Handloom clusters for knowledge acquisition, the concretization of loom pits and Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana and many more schemes have been put in place making a remarkable impact on the lives of people in this sector," he said.

Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts Minister Reeta Sahoo said that the handloom sector is making impressive progress under the leadership of CM Patnaik.

"The weavers and handicrafts artisans are our pride, she added. The new officers should work towards the welfare of these people with commitment," she advised.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary PK Jena said, "Our handloom and handicrafts are hugely popular and considered premium products outside Odisha. The new officers should ensure that the programmes reach the weaving community. They should encourage youngsters to take up this profession with the use of technology, and modern designs, he called upon the new recruits." (ANI)

