Supratim Bandyopadhyay appointed PFRDA chairperson

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Supratim Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday appointed Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for five years.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Bandyopadhyay's appointment.

The official order said, "Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved appointment of Supratim Bandyopadhyay as Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority for 5 years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or attaining 65 years of age or until further orders, whichever earliest." (ANI)

