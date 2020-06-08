Supreme Court adjourns for two weeks hearing in Yadav Singh corruption case

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks hearing on a case pertaining to the corruption case against former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and also comprising Justice Navin Sinha and Justice BR Gavai adjourned the matter for two weeks after noting that the Allahabad High Court has already fixed it for a hearing on June 12.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier ordered day to day hearing in the case through video conferencing, against which the accused, Yadav Singh, had moved the top court seeking relief.

The Apex Court said, you (Yadav Singh) can raise objections on June 12, when the case will be taken up for a hearing in the Allahabad High Court.

The former Noida chief engineer, Yadav Singh, is accused of allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the assets were allegedly acquired by him between 2004 and 2015.

Singh and his wife's income allegedly increased exponentially by 500 and 1,400 times respectively during his term as the chief engineer in Noida according to the CBI.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Singh, the then chief engineer, and his associates.

The ED had in July 2019 also attached properties worth Rs 89 lakhs belonging to Yadav Singh and family in an alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering case. (ANI)

