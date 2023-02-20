Supreme Court adjourns hearing on PILs for four weeks over Uniform laws on divorce

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for four weeks on petitions seeking direction to the Centre to make gender and religion-neutral laws on uniform marriage age, divorce, maintenance and alimony.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud adjourned the matter for four weeks.

The court also observed that the question is to what extent the court can intervene in the prayer raised by the petitioner.

The court also noted that this is a legislative function and it is for government to consider and pass laws.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre questioned whether gender-neutral laws can be done judicially.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

The petitions sought uniform grounds for divorce, alimony, succession, inheritance, adoption, marriage, and maintenance for all citizens of the country, keeping with the spirit of the Constitution and international conventions. (ANI)