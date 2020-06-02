Supreme Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking changing name from India to 'Bharat'

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to another day, without giving any date, a petition seeking directions to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' claiming it will "instill a sense of pride in our nationality."

The petition filed by one Namah was earlier listed to be heard today, however, it got adjourned as the bench slated to hear the matter was unavailable.

The plea sought directions to change the name of the country from "India" to "Bharat".

"Stop using INDIA, this will ensure citizens of this country get over the colonial past and instill a sense of pride in our nationality. It will also justify the hard-fought freedom by our freedom fighters," the petition said.

The petitioner, while speaking to ANI, had said that the country has several names like India, Republic of India, Bharat, Bharat Ganarajya, etc, and advocated that there should only be one name for a country.

"There are different names on different documents. The Aadhar card says 'Bharat Sarkar', driving license says 'Union of India', 'Republic of India' on passports, creating confusion. There should be uniformity and one should know the name of the nation. This is the time for unity," he added.

Stating that his SC petition sought notice to the Centre for the same, Namah added, "The name should be uniform. One voice, one nation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modiji himself says." (ANI)

