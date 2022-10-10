Supreme Court Bar Association condemns vilification of Justice DY Chandrachud

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday condemned the vilification of Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, SCBA said that, "Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association unanimously resolves to strongly condemn the vilification of Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, to malign his image, while he is being considered for an important assignment of the Chief Justice of India."

"The complaint appears to be prima facie false and is deliberately made at the time when he is being considered for such appointment, especially when the facts narrated in the complaint are 11 months old. The person making the said complaint has a very low credibility and is in a habit of making reckless allegations against the important Constitutional functionaries in the past also," SCBA said.

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Associaton strongly deprecated such an attempt and said, "In our view, this complaint should not be given any credence by any authority and stringent action should be taken against this unscrupulous person."

As per the established practice of the Chief Justice naming the senior-most judge as his or her successor, Justice DY Chandrachud is expected to be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India.



The Central government last week has asked Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor as he retires on November 8.

As per the Memorandum of procedure of appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges on Friday, the Minister of Law and Justice has written to the Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for the appointment of his successor.

There is only a month to go for the retirement of Justice Lalit, who had been sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on August 27 by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeded Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana had recommended Justice Lalit as his successor in keeping with convention and norms of seniority. The President subsequently confirmed Justice Lalit's appointment as the new CJI. (ANI)

