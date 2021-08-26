Supreme Court gets 9 new judges, including 3 women

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday notified all names recommended by the Collegium for elevation and appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

The nine names include those of three women judges Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Bela Trivedi. According to the order of seniority, Justice Nagratna may be appointed CJI in 2027.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) P S Narasimha is elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

The nine names include eight High Court judges and one advocate of the Supreme Court Bar.

Earlier, government sources had said that the new elevated judges are likely to take oath on August 31.

The names of these judges are Chief Justice of Karnataka AS Oka, who is the senior-most Chief Justice of all HC Chief Justices. Chief Justice of Gujarat Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of Sikkim JK Maheshwari, Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli, who is also the only serving woman Chief Justice of a high court. Justice Nagarathna of Kerala HC, Justice CT Ravi Kumar Judge of Madras HC, Justice MM Sundaresh, Gujarat HC judge Justice Bela M Trivedi and senior advocate PS Narasimha.

The Supreme Court Collegium, comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, had on August 17 recommended nine names, including eight High Court judges and an advocate, for elevation to the apex court. (ANI)